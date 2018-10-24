Wednesday, October 24 , 2018, 10:35 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

San Marcos Puts 3 Doubles Teams in Channel League Semifinals

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 24, 2018 | 7:08 p.m.

San Marcos, the Channel League team champion, showed its doubles strength in the individual tournament on Wednesday, advancing three teams into the semifinals.

Top-seeded Kelly Coulson and Maura Mannix, third-seeded Sam Wiener/Emily Rapp and No. 7 Samantha DeAlba/Bella Munoz will be joined by Santa Barbara High's Claudia Brewer and Hannah Mendez, the No. 4 seed, at Knowlwood Tennis Club on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. 

The doubles and singles finals are scheduled for 3 p.m.

Coulson/Mannix will face Brewer/Mendez in one semifinal and the San Marcos teams will face off in the other.

The singles final is an all-San Marcos affair with No. 1 Yuka Perera taking on No. 2 Fiona Kinsella.

Coulson/Mannix advanced Wednesday without losing a game.

Wiener/Rapp beat Paris Wynne/Alyssa Murray Cabrillo of Cabrillo, a team they lost against during the regular season.

"Wiener and Rapp turned it around this time, learned from their mistakes and beat them in the first round 6-1, 6-0," said San Marcos Jonny Sapp.

In the second round Wiener/Rapp defeated No. 6 seed Mia Chou/Janice Tsai of Dos Pueblos, 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the semifinals for their first time and play teammates De Alba/Munoz.

De Alba/Munoz beat Katie Clyne and Margot Omdah of Santa Barbara, 6-1, 6-2, and upset No. 2 seed Cami Chou/Anjali Thakrar, 6-4, 6-4.

"My goal this year was to not only have good singles but have solid doubles," said Sapp. "I'm very proud of all my girls going this far because they've all put in the time and effort in practice to be the dominant teams in the league, staying mentally tough and pushing themselves past their limits."

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 