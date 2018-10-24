San Marcos Puts 3 Doubles Teams in Channel League Semifinals

Tennis

San Marcos, the Channel League team champion, showed its doubles strength in the individual tournament on Wednesday, advancing three teams into the semifinals.

Top-seeded Kelly Coulson and Maura Mannix, third-seeded Sam Wiener/Emily Rapp and No. 7 Samantha DeAlba/Bella Munoz will be joined by Santa Barbara High's Claudia Brewer and Hannah Mendez, the No. 4 seed, at Knowlwood Tennis Club on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

The doubles and singles finals are scheduled for 3 p.m.

Coulson/Mannix will face Brewer/Mendez in one semifinal and the San Marcos teams will face off in the other.

The singles final is an all-San Marcos affair with No. 1 Yuka Perera taking on No. 2 Fiona Kinsella.

Coulson/Mannix advanced Wednesday without losing a game.

Wiener/Rapp beat Paris Wynne/Alyssa Murray Cabrillo of Cabrillo, a team they lost against during the regular season.

"Wiener and Rapp turned it around this time, learned from their mistakes and beat them in the first round 6-1, 6-0," said San Marcos Jonny Sapp.

In the second round Wiener/Rapp defeated No. 6 seed Mia Chou/Janice Tsai of Dos Pueblos, 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the semifinals for their first time and play teammates De Alba/Munoz.

De Alba/Munoz beat Katie Clyne and Margot Omdah of Santa Barbara, 6-1, 6-2, and upset No. 2 seed Cami Chou/Anjali Thakrar, 6-4, 6-4.

"My goal this year was to not only have good singles but have solid doubles," said Sapp. "I'm very proud of all my girls going this far because they've all put in the time and effort in practice to be the dominant teams in the league, staying mentally tough and pushing themselves past their limits."