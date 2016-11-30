San Marcos Races Past Villanova for First Win

Girls Basketball

Milan McGary scored 19 points, and San Marcos pushed the basketball and romped to an 84-21 win over Villanova in a pool-play game at the Fillmore Tournament on Wednesday.

The Royals force 12 turnovers in the first quarter and raced to a 33-2 lead.

"It was great to get out and run the floor this evening," San Marcos coach Chris Hantgin said. "Everyone received good minutes and contributed. We were able to work on some things that will hopefully benefit us later in the season."

Sophomores Katie Allison and Alex Guadagno scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, while junior Jackie Harnandez had 10 points and four assists. Sophomore Kristine Fimlaid from the volleyball team grabbed 10 rebounds in her varsity debut.

San Marcos is 1-1.

