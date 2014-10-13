Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 2:38 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos Raising Funds to Build NCAA-Regulation Sand Volleyball Courts

By Jennifer Drury for San Marcos High School | October 13, 2014 | 1:36 p.m.

San Marcos High School is raising capital to build three NCAA-regulation sand volleyball courts, in order to provide student athletes with the opportunity to play competitive sand volleyball.

Women’s sand volleyball has officially become the fastest-growing NCAA emerging sport ever. In the 2012 inaugural year there were 16 teams, last year it grew to 29, and this season 41 universities have supported women’s sand volleyball teams. The growth hasn’t just been seen at the college level; nearly 500,000 13- to 25-year-old females have taken up the sport since 2007.

The 2013-14 San Marcos girls sand volleyball team won the Riviera Division title and advanced to the quarterfinals of the AAU Interscholastic Beach Volleyball League. The team finished fifth overall out of 72 southern California teams.

Donor Opportunities

» Stadium Sponsorship — $15,000 (two available)

» Court Sponsorship — $5,000 (three available)

» Donor Wall — $2,500, Hall of Fame; $1,000, World Champion; $500, Most Valuable Player; $250, First Team

Why Sand Volleyball?

In just under three seasons women’s sand volleyball has qualified to be considered to hold an NCAA national championship. Furthermore, it has officially become the fastest-growing NCAA emerging sport ever.

In the 2012 inaugural year there were just 16 teams, last year there were 29, and this spring, in its third season, 41 universities will have fielded women’s sand volleyball teams; and there seems to be no signs that this growth will slow down anytime soon.

High schools around the country have already begun to add sand volleyball programs. Sand volleyball has become an appealing sport to add to the varsity roster.

Why San Marcos?

San Marcos High School wants to offer every student athlete the opportunity to pursue their passion in sports, no matter what that sport may be. With the growth and popularity of women’s sand volleyball, it is time to look to the future and lead the way for this emerging athletic trend and opportunity for students.

As the most central of the three area high schools, San Marcos is the ideal location for sand volleyball recreational games and competitive play. By creating three NCAA regulation sand volleyball courts, San Marcos will have the ability to host tournaments, and will qualify as a host for future competitions, once the sport is adopted by the California Interscholastic Federation.

How You Can Help

The success of our fundraising depends on the financial help of families, alumni, community businesses and friends, as well as the sand volleyball community. We ask that you or your business consider making a financial contribution to our exciting new venture. Your contribution will help make our dream a reality and will ensure that San Marcos continues the tradition of athletic excellence.

For more information about the capital campaign and how to help, contact Jennifer Drury at 805.448.1164.

— Jennifer Drury represents San Marcos High School.

