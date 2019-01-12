San Marcos Rallies in 4th Quarter to Beat Santa Clara

Girls Basketball

Megan Cunnison made key basket to put San Marcos ahead by one point with about two minutes left, and Juliet Dodson and Alyssa Hernandez made clutch free throws to give the Royals a 32-28 girls basketball win over Santa Clara at the Left Coast Showcase on Saturday at Pacifica High.

Alex Guadagno scored 13 points to lead San Marcos, which rallied from a four-point deficit in the beginning of the fourth quarter.

"Obviously, Alex had a huge day today," assistant coach Aaron Solis said. "Not only did she play great defense, but she shot the ball well and led us in scoring. She also got into a presitgious college today. Wins all around."

Kate Allison made a pair of huge three-pointers in the first half.

Solis called it a great team win.

"We were down six at half and we needed to correct a couple things, which we did," he said. "Leticia Romero and Megan Cunnison did a great job limiting Santa Clara to only one shot per possession in the second half. Alyssa Hernandez, Alex Guadagno, and Fran Pereira did a fantastic job of really frustrating Santa Clara's leading scorer to only six points."

The Royals host Santa Barbara at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

