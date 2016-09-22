San Marcos Rallies to Beat Righetti

Water Polo

San Marcos boys water polo rallied from a fourth quarter deficit to defeat Righetti in a non-league matchup Thursday afternoon.

Spencer Wood scored 2 fourth quarter goals, one of which was the game winner, in the 10-9 victory.

"Spencer had some huge defensive plays in the 4th quarter to help us pull out the victory," said San Marcos coach Jeff Ashton.

Both Wood and Jesse Morrison scored 3 goals while Adam Fuller and Miles Cole contributed 2 each.

Senior goalie Ben Spievak had 7 saves on the day.

