San Marcos Rallies to Beat Viewpoint

Boys Basketball

Jackson Stormo continued his stellar basketballseason for San Marcos, putting up 26 points on Wednesday afternoon in the Royals' 57-52 non-league victory over Viewpoint High.

San Marcos played from behind for most of the game, but senior Jake Sofro hit a go-ahead three pointer in the fourth quarter that gave the Royals their first lead of the game. Sofro scored eight points.

Senior Thomas Hantgin had a strong game, also putting up eight points for the Royals.

"With our depth, it's been someone different for us every night," said San Marcos coach Landon Boucher.

Stormo made 12 of 16 shots along with 2 of 3 free throws.

