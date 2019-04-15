San Marcos Rally Falls Short Against Royal

Lacrosse

A San Marcos late rally fell short, and the Royals lost to 24th-ranked Royal High, 10-8, in a girls lacrosse game on Monday at Warkentin Stadium.

Down by three goals, San Marcos had four shots saved by the Highlanders' goalie Katelynne Eber and had another shot hit the post.

Demi Robitaille finally got one past Eber unassisted with 1:18 left. The Royals recovered a loose ball in the midfield and Simone Stone found Aubrey Sturgeon for a goal to make it a 9-8 game with 45.3 seconds left.

Erica Hartfield controlled the next draw for Royal and the Highlanders scored against a pressing San Marcos with 13 seconds left to get the insurance goal.

“We’re pleased with our start this game and the competing at the end,” said San Marcos head coach Paul Ramsey, “but we did not play our best in the middle."

It was a 5-5 game at halftime.

“We will be aiming at playing a full game next time out,” said Ramsey.