San Marcos Reaches Division Title Game at Damien Classic

Boys Basketball

San Marcos advanced to the final of the Bronze Division at the Damien Classic by defeating San Dimas, 52-40, in a semifinal boys basketball game on Saturday.

The Royals (7-5) will play Keppel High for the championship at 5 p.m.

Beau Allen recorded a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds and had two steals to pace San Marcos. John Connolly battled on the boards and hauled in 11 rebounds.

Tommy Condon contributed 13 points, Andrew Frohling had seven points and five rebounds and Isaiah Hicks chipped in seven points and two steals.

Coach Jelani Hicks praised point guard Max Sheldon for controlling the pace.