San Marcos Reaches Semis at Villa Park Tournament

Water Polo

Seven players scored goals in San Marcos' 13-5 win over St. Mary's on Friday to advance to the semifinals at the Villa Park boys water polo tournament.

Jesse Morrison and Spencer Wood led the way for the Royals with three goals apiece, while Koss Klobucher and Miles Cole had two. Trevor Ricci, Adam Fuller and Sean Rich each added one.

"We played a solid all-around game to advance to the semis," said San Marcos coach Jeff Ashton. "It was great to get an offensive contribution out of Koss Klobucher.

The Royals (10-4) face CIF-SS Division 2 third-ranked Santa Margarita in the semifinals.

