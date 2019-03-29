San Marcos Reaches Title Game at Chris Moon Tournament in Tucson

Baseball

San Marcos advanced to the championship game at the Chris Moon Memorial Baseball Tournament in Tucson, Ariz.

The Royals won a wild 10-8 semifinal game against Flowing Wells, and will face either host Tucson High or Cesar Chavez High for the title on Saturday morning.

Jack Winterbauer went 4 for 4, coming a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.

The Royals were down 8-6 going into the seventh innings and scored four runs to take the victory.

Diego Sandoval reached on an error, Logan Ring was awarded first base on a catcher's interference call and Winterbauer hit a two-run single to tie the game. The Royals were then helped out with three walks.

Henry Manfredonia pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning. He replaced starter Dominic Roderick, who struck out five in 4.2 innings before running into trouble.

Earlier, San Marcos, the No. 3 seed in the playoffs, defeated Arvada West of Colorado.

Sophomore Aiden Johnson had a huge day, striking out seven and allowing one run in pitching six innings and going 3 for 3 with three RBI. Alex Moosburger had a two-run single and Diego Sandoval and Erik Larson each scored two runs.