San Marcos Reaches TOC Semifinals

Water Polo

San Marcos advanced to the semifinals of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions with wins over Los Alamitos and Corona del Mar on Friday at the Elings Aquatic Center.

The second-seeded Royals (15-0) play No. 3 Foothill at 12:15 p.m. at Santa Barbara High. The other semifinal pits top-seeded Laguna Beach against fourth-seed Orange Lutheran at 11:10 a.m.

Arija Walsh scored four goals and Fiona Kuesis and Paige Hauschild each had thre in the win over Los Alamitos. Hauschild, Brittany Prentice and Kate Coski each had two goals in the win over CdM.

Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara split their two group play matches on Friday.

The Chargers knocked off Newport Harbor, 8-3, before dropping a heartbreaker against Foothill, 10-9 at the Elings Aquatic Center.

Santa Barbara lost a one-goal game against Laguna Beach in the quarterfinals at home. Lara Kostruba had four goals, including three in the fourth quarter to pull the Dons within one. Jessee Ransone scored two goals and drew three ejections.

Earlier, the Dons outscored the No. 1 team in Division 2 behind Kristina Garcia’s six goals. Ransone dished out three assists and had four steals.

Santa Barbara plays Royal at 9 a.m., in the fifth-through-eighth semifinals and DP followd against Corona del Mar at 10:08.

