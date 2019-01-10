San Marcos Rebounds From Rocky Start, Beats Dos Pueblos, 2-1

Boys Soccer

There was no panic in the San Marcos boys soccer team after it fell behind in the first 10 minutes of Thursday’s crosstown Channel League match against Dos Pueblos.

The Royals settled down, organized their defense, scored an equalizing goal just before halftime and tallied the game winner in the 76th minute to beat the Chargers, 2-1, and improve to 4-0 in league play.

Dos Pueblos is 2-2 in league.

Levi Sheffey scored the game winner after some terrific work on the left wing by sophomore AJ Ranii.

Ranii fought off a DP defender and managed to get off a left-footed cross on the ground to Sheffey, who was making a near-post run. Sheffey won a battle with Charger goalkeeper Evan Steinberger and poked the ball into the net for a 2-1 lead.

“AJ Ranii made a great move,” San Marcos coach Paul McLean said. “He’s left footed and he kept cutting back to his right foot all night. That time he got loose and got the ball back to his left and made a great cross.”

Sheffey expressed his gratitude for Ranii’s and his work.

“He’s just from out of town recently and he’s really just grown with the team,” Sheffey said. “I love getting to know that dude.”

Describing the goal, Sheffey said: “I was too far ahead of (the ball), so I flicked it behind me, but I think (the goalkeeper) sat on it and it spun and dribbled in.”

Speedy Fernando Ochoa and Aldo Becerril of Dos Pueblos caught the Royals out of position early in the game and made them pay. Ochoa was running free on the left side and cracked a shot on goal that San Marcos goalkeeper Bryce Tomlinson could only block. Becerril, making a center run unmarked, rushed in and buried the rebound for a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute.

The Chargers almost scored again three minutes later. Mori Chiba hit a shot off the far post and Becerril’s follow shot went wide.

“We had some great some plays on the outside from Fernando Ochoa,” DP coach Matt York said. “He doesn’t always get the limelight. He struck the ball real well and that allowed the ricochet. He played lights out in the beginning."

Said McLean: “They had lots of good opportunities in that first 20 minutes or so, but thankfully we organized and found some good ways to close off some of the opportunities. That No. 10 (Aldo Becerril) is a special player."

The Royals’ defense stepped up and started thwarting DP advances in the midfield. When the Chargers managed to get the ball into the attacking third, the backline, directed masterfully by center backs Michael Palmer and Javi Romero, held its positions and cleared the ball out of danger.

“I thought midway through (the first half), it started to get a little more hectic,” York said. “We started to foul a little bit more, we started to go up and down. At that point, we lost a little bit of the momentum. San Marcos felt like they were back in the game. I felt if we punched that second one in things change a little bit with that one.”

The Royals earned several corner kicks and drew fouls, which put pressure on DP's defense. It was after a hard foul and a yellow card in the 36th minute that San Marcos scored the tying goal. With the ball at the left edge of the 18-yard box, Jarod Vom Steeg threaded a free kick to Matt Hislop, who snapped a flash header into the back of the net before being knocked down.

“We work a long time on that stuff and it’s great to see it pay off,” said McLean.

San Marcos nearly scored in the 39th minute on another free kick. Vom Steeg found Peter Aldapa at the far post and Aldapa fired a point-blank shot that was blocked by Steinberger.

The Royals kept the momentum going in the second half and continued to generate chances off set pieces. In the 44th minute, Caden Vom Steeg found Ale Di Patrizi on a corner kick and Di Patrizi headed the ball off the cross bar. Four minutes later, Caden Vom Steeg fed his twin brother, Jarod, on a short corner and Jarod hit a one-time shot over the bar.

Meanwhile, the San Marcos defense kept the Chargers from mounting any serious attacks.

“I think we made good adjustments and put the pressure on them in the second half," said McLean.

“We knew they had a powerful and solid holding mid, so we decided to hold back on them and let them play at first before we decided to step in and pressure them the way we wanted to,” Sheffey said of the Royals’ strategy.”

He credited the midfield for its overall strong play.

“It’s definitely the midfield,” Sheffey said. “The Vom Steeg twins have been solid this entire season. You couldn’t ask for better midfielders — the twin connection, I guess.”

Said McLean: “Jarod and Caden Vom Steeg, and I would add Miguel Mondragon, were just fantastic in terms keeping composed and keeping the ball for us. That made a huge difference for us.”