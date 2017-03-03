San Marcos Rebounds from Shutout Loss at Manlet Tournament

Softball

San Marcos went 1-1 on the first day of the Suzanne Manlet Softball Tournament in Simi Valley.

The Royals were one-hit by Rio Mesa in a 2-0 loss in their opener. They came back and beat Oak Park, 4-2 behind a 3-for-3, two-RBI performance from Aliyah Huerta-Leipner and a two-run homer by Hailey Fryklund.

Frykland's homer in the bottom of the first gave the Royals a 2-1 lead. Huerta-Leipner singled in Morgan Jensen and Megan Cunnison in the second inning.

On the mound, Huerta-Leipner struck out eight, walked one, hit a batter and allowed two earned runs in four innings of work.

The game was shortened to five innings due to a time limit.

In the opener, Hailee Rios had San Marcos' only hit. She pitched five innings, striking out four, walking one and didn't alow an earned run.

The Royals (2-1) continue tournament play on Saturday.

