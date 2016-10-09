San Marcos Regroups, Beats Servite, 15-8

Water Polo

Jesse Morrison and Spencer Wood scored five goals apiece, and San Marcos rebounded from a tough Channel League loss on Thursday with a dominating performance in a 15-8 non-league water polo win over visiting Servite on Saturday.

The Royals roared out to a 4-1 lead in the first quarter, led 9-5 at halftime and 13-7 after three periods.

Adam Fuller added four goals and Kyle Voulgaris chipped in one.

The Royals were coming off a 14-13 loss against Dos Pueblos in a league game on Thursday.

"Today was a good and important win for us after having a tough week and start to our Channel League season," San Marcos coach Jeff Ashton said. "We were missing Miles Cole for today's game, but the other boys played great defensively and we were able to regroup a little bit and get the win."

