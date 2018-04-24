Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 12:47 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 
San Marcos Repeats as Channel League Tennis Champion

Jimmy Wimbish returns a forehand return during doubles match against Ventura. He and partner Sam Friedman won two sets. (Jarrod Bradley photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 24, 2018 | 8:25 p.m.

San Marcos got strong play from its No. 2 and 3 doubles teams and defeated Ventura, 10-8, to wrap up an undefeated Channel League boys tennis championship season on Tuesday. 

It's the second straight league title for the Royals, who are 11-1 overall.

"It is the first time in over 20 years that San Marcos has won Channel League outright." coach Jarrod Bradley said. "I couldn't be prouder of our team for battling nerves, fighting hard today, and for improving throughout the year. Our doubles teams played phenomenally well today. With all the work we've put in at practice, working on doubles strategy, moving together on the court, and communicating, it's incredibly rewarding to see the effort pay off. Our guys earned this championship today because Ventura didn't back down."

Ventura came into the match as the No. 10ranked team in Division 3 of the CIF-Southern Section.

After a 3-3 first round of sets,  the Royals went up 7-5 with a 4-2 second round. The final-round 3-3 tie sealed the match for San Marcos.

The teams of Sam Friedman/Jimmy Wimbish and Ivar Bjork/Alex Wilson each went 2-1 on the day.

"They played stronger in this match than the prior match, providing more than enough margin had the match gone to games," Bradley said. "Jimmy and Sam and Ivar and Alex were huge today. Jimmy and Sam won 6-1, 6-1 and Ivar and Alex won 7-6 (4) and 6-1.

"We talk about having fun on the court but in a pressure-packed match like today that's hard to do because every point is important. I'm excited that all of our doubles guys stepped up today and improved against their scores from last week, because we needed every set."

In singles, Dominik Stefanov swept his sets 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (5) to remain undefeated in Channel League play with the Channel League singles tournament coming up next week.

Alexi Gill defeated Max Cohen in the only other set win for San Marcos. 

The Royals host Arroyo Grande, which is ranked fourth in Division 2, at home on Thursday.

San Marcos 10, Ventura 8

Singles
Dominik Stefanov 3-0
Alexi Gill 1-2
Daniel Newton 0-3

Doubles
Bryan Shott-Alex Stefanov 2-1
Sam Friedman-Jimmy Wimbish 2-1
Ivar Bjork-Alex Wilson 2-1
 

