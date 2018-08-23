Friday, August 24 , 2018, 12:55 am | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Volleyball

San Marcos Rises to Occasion in 5th Set to Beat San Luis Obispo

Ellie Gamberdella Click to view larger
San Marcos setter Ellie Gamberdella tries to keep the ball from sailing into the hands of a San Luis Obispo blocker. (Gary Kim photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 23, 2018 | 10:27 p.m.

In a see-saw battle, San Marcos got clutch play from Kendall Williams in the fifth set, and the Royals outlasted San Luis Obispo 25-12, 25-16, 19-25, 17-25, 15-10, in a non-league girls volleyball match on Thursday night at the Thunderhut.

Williams connected on four kills in five attempts to help the Royals prevail in the deciding set. She finished the night with 12 kills.

"We got great energy from Kendall Williams in game five," said San Marcos co-coach Dwayne Hauschild.

San Marcos appeared to be in control of the match after winning the first two sets handily.

"We had a ton of momentum going into game three, but following some technical delays San Luis was able to get the momentum to swing to their side for games three and four," Hauschild said.

Brynn Sofro Click to view larger
Brynn Sofro of San Marcos blocks a hitting attempt by Anneke Moersdorf of San Luis Obispo. (Gary Kim photo)

The Royals regroupd in the fifth set, and both teams went toe to toe, playing long rallies and battling hard for every point.

"For those who stayed, they got to see a ton of good rallies and great energy for the win,"said Hauschild.

He lauded the performance of setter Ellie Gamberdella. "She ran a very intelligent offense and got a lot of players involved. And, she was effective from the service line with five aces," he said.

Brynn Sofro led a balance Royals' attack with 14 kills and Bella Johnson had 11 kills

San Marcos (3-0) opens play in the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions on Friday at 2:30 p.m. against Foothill Tech.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 