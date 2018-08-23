San Marcos Rises to Occasion in 5th Set to Beat San Luis Obispo

Girls Volleyball

In a see-saw battle, San Marcos got clutch play from Kendall Williams in the fifth set, and the Royals outlasted San Luis Obispo 25-12, 25-16, 19-25, 17-25, 15-10, in a non-league girls volleyball match on Thursday night at the Thunderhut.

Williams connected on four kills in five attempts to help the Royals prevail in the deciding set. She finished the night with 12 kills.

"We got great energy from Kendall Williams in game five," said San Marcos co-coach Dwayne Hauschild.

San Marcos appeared to be in control of the match after winning the first two sets handily.

"We had a ton of momentum going into game three, but following some technical delays San Luis was able to get the momentum to swing to their side for games three and four," Hauschild said.

The Royals regroupd in the fifth set, and both teams went toe to toe, playing long rallies and battling hard for every point.

"For those who stayed, they got to see a ton of good rallies and great energy for the win,"said Hauschild.

He lauded the performance of setter Ellie Gamberdella. "She ran a very intelligent offense and got a lot of players involved. And, she was effective from the service line with five aces," he said.

Brynn Sofro led a balance Royals' attack with 14 kills and Bella Johnson had 11 kills

San Marcos (3-0) opens play in the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions on Friday at 2:30 p.m. against Foothill Tech.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.