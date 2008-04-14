San Marcos Rises to Occasion in Buena Sweep

San Marcos’ jump serves looked like 60-foot spikes Tuesday night, as the Royals’ boys volleyball team used 13 aces to complete a three-game sweep of Buena, 25-19-25-19, 25-22. San Marcos junior Michael York kicked off the serving showcase in game one with a string of five-straight jump serves, including two aces.

Tough serving gave the Royals a decisive advantage at the net. Junior Andrew Grimes led the Royals’ offensive campaign with a match-high 12 kills, along with three blocks. Middle blocker David Bastomski had the hot blocking hands Tuesday night, tallying six in the match, while Frank Nordin and York hit effectively with six kills apiece.

In game three, the match saw Buena pull within one, to 11-12, before Grimes reeled off five aces in a row. The game never got close again, as the Royals cruised to their first win in Channel League.

With the win, San Marcos improved to 5-6 overall and 1-3 in league.

San Marcos returns to the hardwood Friday for the Tournament of Champions, an annual weekend of volleyball that attracts many of Southern California’s best high school teams.

In JV action, San Marcos prevailed in two games, 34-32, 25-20. A marathon first game tilted in the Royals’ favor despite several swings that would have given Buena the win. The Royals’ JV squad was carried by solid passing from libero Kevin Schulz and outside hitter Caleb Ibsen. At the net, Ibsen led the way, while middle blockers Ian McFarlane and Christian Mkpado contributed four kills each.

Seamus McKiernan coaches junior varsity volleyball at San Marcos High.