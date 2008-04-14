Friday, May 4 , 2018, 1:33 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

San Marcos Rises to Occasion in Buena Sweep

Royals' fast start includes reigning monarchs and a show of small hands.

By Seamus McKiernan | April 14, 2008 | 10:00 p.m.

San Marcos’ jump serves looked like 60-foot spikes Tuesday night, as the Royals’ boys volleyball team used 13 aces to complete a three-game sweep of Buena, 25-19-25-19, 25-22. San Marcos junior Michael York kicked off the serving showcase in game one with a string of five-straight jump serves, including two aces.

Tough serving gave the Royals a decisive advantage at the net. Junior Andrew Grimes led the Royals’ offensive campaign with a match-high 12 kills, along with three blocks. Middle blocker David Bastomski had the hot blocking hands Tuesday night, tallying six in the match, while Frank Nordin and York hit effectively with six kills apiece.

In game three, the match saw Buena pull within one, to 11-12, before Grimes reeled off five aces in a row.  The game never got close again, as the Royals cruised to their first win in Channel League.

With the win, San Marcos improved to 5-6 overall and 1-3 in league.

San Marcos returns to the hardwood Friday for the Tournament of Champions, an annual weekend of volleyball that attracts many of Southern California’s best high school teams.

In JV action, San Marcos prevailed in two games, 34-32, 25-20. A marathon first game tilted in the Royals’ favor despite several swings that would have given Buena the win. The Royals’ JV squad was carried by solid passing from libero Kevin Schulz and outside hitter Caleb Ibsen. At the net, Ibsen led the way, while middle blockers Ian McFarlane and Christian Mkpado contributed four kills each.

Seamus McKiernan coaches junior varsity volleyball at San Marcos High.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 