San Marcos Road Closed at Cathedral Oaks After Truck Knocks Down Power Pole

North San Marcos Road was closed at Cathedral Oaks Road Friday morning after a truck knocked down a power pole, leaving downed power lines in the street.

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department closed San Marcos Road between Cathedral Oaks and Via Los Santos at 8 a.m. “until further notice” as emergency crews responded to the scene.

The California Highway Patrol reported that a transformer was in the roadway in addition to the power lines, and that the roadway would be closed until at least Saturday.

There were no injuries reported in the crash, in which a truck hit the pole, and completely sheared it off, on the 800 block of North San Marcos Road.

Noozhawk reader William Powell saw the aftermath of the crash and his photos show the truck had veered to the side of the road and knocked the pole into the roadway, along with the power lines.

A neighbor said the crash “sounded and felt like an earthquake,” Powell said.

It’s unclear if the downed pole caused any long-term power outages, as the Southern California Edison map had only one nearby outage Friday morning, an equipment upgrade that reportedly impacted 84 customers.

County Fire and Southern California Edison crews responded to the scene.

