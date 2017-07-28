Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 12:32 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

San Marcos Road Closed at Cathedral Oaks After Truck Knocks Down Power Pole

A truck knocked a power pole into the street on North San Marcos Road Friday morning. Click to view larger
A truck knocked a power pole into the street on North San Marcos Road Friday morning.  (William Powell photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo | July 28, 2017 | 9:03 a.m.

North San Marcos Road was closed at Cathedral Oaks Road Friday morning after a truck knocked down a power pole, leaving downed power lines in the street.

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department closed San Marcos Road between Cathedral Oaks and Via Los Santos at 8 a.m. “until further notice” as emergency crews responded to the scene.

The California Highway Patrol reported that a transformer was in the roadway in addition to the power lines, and that the roadway would be closed until at least Saturday.

There were no injuries reported in the crash, in which a truck hit the pole, and completely sheared it off, on the 800 block of North San Marcos Road.

Noozhawk reader William Powell saw the aftermath of the crash and his photos show the truck had veered to the side of the road and knocked the pole into the roadway, along with the power lines.

A neighbor said the crash “sounded and felt like an earthquake,” Powell said.

It’s unclear if the downed pole caused any long-term power outages, as the Southern California Edison map had only one nearby outage Friday morning, an equipment upgrade that reportedly impacted 84 customers. 

County Fire and Southern California Edison crews responded to the scene. 

Click here for up-to-date road closure information from the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

No injuries were reported after a truck knocked down a power pole on North San Marcos Road Friday morning. Click to view larger
No injuries were reported after a truck knocked down a power pole on North San Marcos Road Friday morning.  (William Powell photo)
