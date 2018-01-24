Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 11:13 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Boys Basketball

San Marcos Roars Back in Fourth Quarter, Knocks Off Buena, 72-66

David Frohling's go-ahead three-pointer in last two minutes keys 14-0 run at end of the game

Jackson Stormos shoots over two Buena defenders. The San Marcos center scored 15 points.
Jackson Stormos shoots over two Buena defenders. The San Marcos center scored 15 points. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 24, 2018 | 11:17 p.m.

With the game between CIF-Southern Section top-10 teams being played at a furious pace, the question for Buena and San Marcos was who would have the strength to make the big shots during crunch time.

David Frohling and Jackson Stormo of the Royals answered the call.

Frohling knocked down a three-pointer in front of the student section with 2:25 left to give San Marcos a 67-66 lead and Stormo followed with a shot inside and altered Buena shots at the defensive end, sparking the Royals to a 72-66 comeback victory in an exciting Channel League boys basketball game Wednesday night at Maury Halleck Gym.

The win leaves the Division 2A fifth-ranked Royals with a 3-0 record in league and 16-6 overall. Buena, No. 6 in Division 3A is 14-4, 2-1.

San Marcos roared back from an eight-point deficit with a four minutes left in the fourth quarter. After Tito Mendez scored a layup on a long pass after a missed free throw for a 66-58 Buena advantage, the Royals bounced back and scored 14 straight points to finish the game.

“I thought there was no quit in our guys,” San Marcos coach Landon Boucher said, proudly. “Hey, we’ve been down on good teams multiple times. Our assistant coach kept saying: ‘We’ve been here before.’ And I heard our guys say it too.  When we were down eight with five minutes to go, I heard Jackson say to our guys: ‘We’ve done this before.’

“No quit… I’m really proud of them.”

Nate Fay of San Marcos goes in for a layup. Fay contributed eight points in the win.
Nate Fay of San Marcos goes in for a layup. Fay contributed eight points in the win. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Stormo started the late surge with a basket inside. Frohling intercepted a pass on the press and scored on a drive to make it 66-62.

Stef Korfas got to the free-throw line and made two shots to cut the deficit to two and Stormo forced Buena to miss a shot inside.

Korfas found Frohling open on the right wing. Without hesitation, he buried the three-point bomb for the lead, 67-66.

“It had to go in (because) we've got to win,” said Frohling of the clutch shot. “Stef got me open. He’s great at doing that.”

Frohling led four Royals in double figures with 22 points, Korfas and Stormo each had 15 and Ryan Godges added 11. Nate Fay, who guarded Buena’s standout guard Devin Cole, chipped in eight points before fouling out.

"Nate always plays as hard as he can," Frohling said. "That’s what I love about him. In the press he had a crazy steal. That was one of the main plays to break them."

Fay's steal led to a driving layup by Frohling to make it a 66-62 game.

Said Boucher of Frohling’s big shot: “David just cares so much. This isn’t just a normal game on a Wednesday for these guys, and it shows. And when you care that much, big plays happen like that.”

San Marcos made big plays early in the game, bolting out to a 13-2 lead. But Cole caught fire for Buena and brought the Bulldogs back as he scored 10 points during a 24-9 run to give them a 26-22 lead at the end of the quarter.

“Hey, they’re a good team,” Boucher said of the Bulldogs. “They shot the lights out in the first half. I thought they were exceptional. In the first half, other than our first run in the first quarter, they played really well. They hit five threes, with guys who typically don’t hit threes. They gave us a good punch that’s for sure.”

Cole led Buena with 22 points, Mendez had 12 and Josh Edwards and Micah Rea added nine apiece.

Buena coach Craig Williams said he knew what to expect from San Marcos.

“They’re good. I’ve seen them, I know them and they’ve got a bunch of returning guys,” he said.  “I was pretty pleased with my guys for most of the time. We had a few spells early in the first half when we got up by 12. We had two poor possessions in a row and it’s a closer game at halftime.”

The Royals outscored the Bulldogs 8-2 in the last two minutes to trail 43-39 at halftime.

Korfas fed Fay for a layup, hit a jumper and Frohling beat his defender for a three-point play to pull San Marcos within one at 49-48 in the third period.

Buena regrouped behind a sweeping layup by Mendez over Stormo, a three-pointer by Cole and a drive by Cole to go up 57-51.

David Frohling of San Marcos shoots over a Buena defender for tw of his team-high 22 points.
David Frohling of San Marcos shoots over a Buena defender for tw of his team-high 22 points.  (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Mendez made some slick plays to make it 66-58 in the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs wouldn’t score for the rest of the game.

“We finished the game missing some free throws and missing some open shots. We got to put 32 minutes together against a good team,” said Williams.

Asked if fatigue from the pace and intensity of the game played a factor, the coach said: “It could, but these guys play a lot of minutes anyway. I’m pretty comfortable keeping them out there and that’s the pace that we play typically. It was a physical game and its tiring for our bigs to try and guard the big guy out there. He’s a horse.

“It’s nothing more than we expected," he added. "I thought we had a few possessions here and there where we didn’t get it done and they did. That’s a big difference in tight game against a good team.”

Frohling felt the Royals had more heart in the end.

“We played as hard as we could the whole game,” he said. “They were playing really well in the first half, but in that last quarter, our seniors — everyone on our team — we’ve been waiting four years to be together to play in this environment. We weren’t going to let up. We just had to go all out. We had more heart. We knew this was for first place in Channel League.”

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

