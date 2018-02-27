San Marcos Rolls in Boys Tennis Season Opener

Tennis

Dominik Stefanov and Daniel Newton swept their matches at No. 1 and 2 singles, while Bryan Shott won three doubles sets with Alex Stefanov and Timmy Hirsch, leading San Marcos to a 15-3 season-opening tennis win over Camarillo on Tuesday.

"Bryan and Alex played textbook doubles today by hitting great shots to set others up for volleys and finishing off points at the net. They've set the tone for our doubles this year," said coach Jarrod Bradley.

The Royals lost only one set in singles.

"Having depth in singles for the third straight year is a luxury that few teams have. Dominik, Daniel, and Alexi bring a competitive spirit to our practices and push each other every day. It was fun for us to play against someone other than ourselves today," said Bradley.

The Royals host Cate on Thursday and San Luis Obispo on Friday.

San Marcos 15, Camarillo 3

Singles

San Marcos

Dominik Stefanov 3-0

Daniel Newton 3-0

Alexi Gill 2-1

Camarillo

Justin Lieb 1-2

Joey Root 0-3

Evan Tamayo 0-3

Doubles

San Marcos

Bryan Shott-Alex Stefanov 1-0

Bryan Shott-Timothy Hirsch 2-0

Sam Friedman-Jimmy Wimbish 2-1

Ivar Bjork-Alex Wilson 2-1

Camarillo

Tanner Honnet-Frederick Stacey 2-1

Ryan Dungcil-Alex Chun 0-3

Atharva Nanodkar-Jesse Cerone 0-3