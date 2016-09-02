San Marcos Rolls Past Carpinteria for First Tennis Win

Tennis

San Marcos rebounded from its season-opening loss to Oaks Christian with 16-2 victory over Carpinteria on Friday.

Kelly Coulsin paced the Royals in singles, while the doubles teams swept all nine of their matches

"I was happy how we responded after our kids lost to Oaks Christian yesterday," San Marcos coach Fred Hartzman said. "I told the girls to get off to a quick start and insert themselves, which they did."

Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said his team wasn't sharp in the first round but got better in the second and third rounds.

"We just came out so flat in the first round and I think the hitting pace, consistency and the athleticism of San Marcos really shocked us," he said. "We had a brief meeting after the first round and I was very happy with how they responded. They showed much more focus and determination in the next two rounds."

Carpinteria is 2-1 and San Marcos is 1-1.

