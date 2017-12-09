San Marcos Rolls Past Royal at Simi Valley Tournament

Boys Basketball

San Marcos blew open a close game in the second quarter and routed Royal, 88-48, in a boys basketball game at the Simi Valley Tournament on Friday.

The Royals led 19-12 after the first quarter and then outscored the Highlanders 28-16 in the second to take a 47-28 halftime lead. It expanded to 798-39 in the third.

Jackson Stormo continued his hot shooting, making 9 of 12 shots en route to a game-high 24 points.

Ryan Godges sank six three-pointers and scored 23 points, point guard Stef Korfas scored 12 points on 6 of 7 shooting and handed out nine assists, and Nate Fay contributed 10 points.

San Marcos completes the tournament against Clovis West on Saturday morning.