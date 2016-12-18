San Marcos Rolls Past San Luis Obispo

Boys Basketball

San Marcos roared out to a 20-point lead in the first half and rolled to a 78-51 non-league basketball win at San Luis Obispo on Saturday.

The Royals led 42-22 at halftime, and Ryan Godges opened the second half by hitting three straight three-pointers.

"We have lots of guys who can shoot it, and Ryan is one of them," San Marcos coach Landon Boucher said. "He had the hot hand tonight but also played well on the defensive end, too."

Jake Sofro knocked down a pair of three-pointers and scored 12 points.

"Jake is really coming into his own, he had another great game for us," said Boucher.

Jackson Stormo had another consistent game, scoring a game-high 19 points.

The Royals (8-3) head to Los Angeles on Monday and face an athletic Salesian team.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.