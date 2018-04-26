Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 11:26 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
San Marcos Lacrosse Rolls to 12-4 Victory Over Santa Barbara

Justin Lehman gets the game ball following four-goal performance

By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | April 26, 2018 | 11:34 p.m.

San Marcos boys lacrosse clinched its second straight Channel League championship on Thursday, winning out against Santa Barbara High, 12-4. 

Shea Rousseau of San Marcos lacrosse Click to view larger
Shea Rousseau of San Marcos heads up field while being chased by a Santa Barbara defender during the Royals’ 12-4 win over the Dons. (Evan Lehman photo)

The Royals finish with an undefeated season in Channel League, going 8-0 on the year. They are 13-2 overall and expect to be selected for the Division 1 playoff bracket next week, said coach Rick Lehman. It would be their first appearance in the Division 1 playoffs.

San Marcos' ball movement won out on Thursday night, as senior captain Justin Lehman picked up multiple assists to go with his four goals. He dazzled the crowd with a fancy between-the-legs finish.

His all-around play earned him the game ball from the coaches at the end of the match. 

San Marcos now awaits its seeding for the CIF tournament. The playoffs begin Tuesday.

Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

