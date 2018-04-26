San Marcos Lacrosse Rolls to 12-4 Victory Over Santa Barbara

Lacrosse

San Marcos boys lacrosse clinched its second straight Channel League championship on Thursday, winning out against Santa Barbara High, 12-4.

The Royals finish with an undefeated season in Channel League, going 8-0 on the year. They are 13-2 overall and expect to be selected for the Division 1 playoff bracket next week, said coach Rick Lehman. It would be their first appearance in the Division 1 playoffs.

San Marcos' ball movement won out on Thursday night, as senior captain Justin Lehman picked up multiple assists to go with his four goals. He dazzled the crowd with a fancy between-the-legs finish.

His all-around play earned him the game ball from the coaches at the end of the match.

San Marcos now awaits its seeding for the CIF tournament. The playoffs begin Tuesday.

