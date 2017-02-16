Friday, June 22 , 2018, 12:22 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Soccer

San Marcos Rolls to First-Round Win With Shutout of La Salle

San Marcos’ Chloe Hamer lifts a ball that found the net for San Marcos’ first goal of the night Click to view larger
San Marcos’ Chloe Hamer lifts a ball that found the net for San Marcos’ first goal of the night (JC Corliss/ Noozhawk Photo)
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | February 16, 2017 | 7:16 p.m.

The San Marcos girls soccer team followed the same game plan they have all season and executed it to perfection. 

The Royals (11-3-4), who have allowed more than two goals only once all season, shut out Pasadena's La Salle (14-8-2) 2-0 on Thursday night in a rainy CIF Division-3 playoff opener.

San Marcos controlled the ball for much of the first half, holding La Salle's star sophomore, Croix Soto, in check. Soto was moved from forward to defender midway through the first half and the Lancers offense went mostly quiet. 

In the 21st minute, the Royals broke the scoring open as Chloe Hamer took an inbounds pass from Danielle Anderson and lofted it over La Salle's goalkeeper into the left corner of the net.

"We were all super hyped before the game and we knew we would win because of how excited and confident we were," explained Hamer. "Everyone was really nervous but the fact that we worked so hard together all season and got the result in our first CIF game is amazing."

San Marcos’ Jenna Torschia battles for the ball with La Salle’s Milan Wallace Click to view larger
San Marcos’ Jenna Torschia battles for the ball with La Salle’s Milan Wallace (JC Corliss/ Noozhawk Photo)

San Marcos' Raynee Odell nearly put the Royals up 2-0 with a free kick from 20 yards out, but the Lancers' keeper deflected the ball over the goal, sending the teams into halftime with a score of 1-0.

In the 51st minute, Sierra Palladino rocketed a free kick from over 40 yards out that Anderson somehow found and placed in the net to give the Royals some insurance and a 2-0 lead that held the rest of the way.

"Sierra's got a beautiful touch," praised San Marcos head coach Edwin Portillo. "Her soccer IQ is up there. It's very nice to have somebody who's left-footed that has soccer IQ."

La Salle's best scoring opportunity came three minutes later, as Soto took a free kick that was deflected and cleared.  The aggressive play of San Marcos' backs limited the Lancers offense for most of the game.

"Our back line is just relentless," said Portillo. "They'll come at you and they won't let you breathe."

San Marcos hosts Flintridge Prep on Tuesday in a second-round rematch of a playoff game last year that the Royals won 3-2.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 