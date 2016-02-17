San Marcos Romps in CIF Water Polo Opener, Gets Home Game for Quarterfinals

Water Polo

San Marcos was 1:20 away from posting a shutout in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 girls water polo playoffs on a wet Wednesday afternoon.

Visiting Costa Mesa, however, managed to slip one by goalie Sophie Trumbull, so the third-seeded Royals finished as 15-1 winners.

Now come the quarterfinals, where the Royals’ season has the last three seasons. But those appearances were played in Orange County against Newport Harbor (2015), Los Alamitos (2014) and Foothill (2013).

This time San Marcos will stay at home. It won a coin-flip and will face Corona del Mar at Santa Barbara High’s pool for the chance to reach the semifinals for the first time. The game is scheduled for 10:15 a.m.

“It’s nice,” San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth said after his Royals improved to 24-3. “We’ve traveled to Orange County enough times. I’m happy to stay home and we’re excited about playing in town with our family and friends all watching us and cheering us on.”

Roth played his reserves more than its starters, and the team didn’t miss a beat. Arija Walsh was a force at center, overpowering defenders and scoring six goals to lead the Royals.

“I’m happy for her,” Roth said. “The story on Arija Walsh is she just needs experience. These other kids have been playing since they were 11-12 years old. With her, that’s not the deal. She’s truly improved and I’m proud of the way she was able to play today.”

Walsh scored the first three goals of the game to get San Marcos off a running. A total of eight players scored for the Royals, who were too fast, too strong and too deep for Costa Mesa.

The Mustangs were overwhelmed even when they were on a 6-on-5 power play.

“Our five-man defense was very good today,” Roth said. “They didn’t score a 5-man on us and they had 8-9 opportunities, so that was very good. We controlled that today.”

He said Trumbull was looking for a shutout.

“She thrives for those situations. She wanted that. It’s a bummer, they get a goal; hats off to them, they deserve it. But I don’t think it takes anything away from the defensive effort today.”

Now comes a quarterfinal showdown with Corona del Mar, a team the Royals have beaten twice this season in overtime games.

Is Roth nervous about playing the Sea Queens again?

“No, actually,” he said. “I really like my group. I think we’re going to play some good water polo. We’ve been getting better as we’ve gone through the season, and each one of these games (against Corona del Mar) we’ve overcome a lot of obstacles. Each one is a different situation; there’s a different personality in each one.

“I like our odds.”

He noted the Royals had one of their best practices of the year before the playoff opener.

“We trained really hard to set ourselves up for this two-week process, where if we keep winning we’re playing our best water polo of the season.”

