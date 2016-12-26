San Marcos Romps in Tustin Tourney Opener

Boys Basketball

Jackson Stormo scored 20 points, and San Marcos stormed to an early lead and rolled to a 73-41 boys basketball victory over Savanna in an opener at the Tustin Tournament on Monday.

The Royals led 23-10 after the first quarter and extended their lead to 38-19 at halftime.

“Everyone from front to back helped us win this game, everyone contributed,” said a pleased San Marcos coach Landon Boucher.

Grant Smith added 11 points for the Royals, who play Foothill on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

