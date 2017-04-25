San Marcos Romps Over Buena, Earns Share of League Title

Tennis

The San Marcos boys tennis team nearly shutout Buena with a 17-1 victory that gave the Royals a share of the Channel League title for the first time since 1999.

14 Royals competed with each winning at least one set. Bryan Shott led the team with three sets won on the day. Shott dropped only one game over three sets.

"I'm really proud of this group of guys," said San Marcos head coach Jarrod Bradley. "They've worked hard together, improved their communication, and, most of all, enjoy competing at a high level. Kento Perera and Dan Coulson have displayed great leadership and our underclassman have stepped up and contributed each match."

Kento Perera will compete in the prestigious Ojai Tournament in CIF Singles on Thursday while Dan Coulson and Alexi Gill will compete in the CIF Doubles. The Royals will compete in the Division 2 CIF Championship beginning on May 10th.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.