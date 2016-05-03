San Marcos Romps Past Ventura, 9-1

Baseball

San Marcos rebounded from its loss against Dos Pueblos and stayed in the playoff hunt with a 9-1 win at Ventura on Tuesday.

The Royals exploded for six runs in the fifth inning. Ryan Guardino and Blake Katsev hit RBI singles and Kyle Gonzalez belted a three-run triple in the inning. They also scored a run on a Ventura error.

Josh Kang doubled in two runs in the third inning and singled in the fifth inning. Guardino singled in a run in the third.

Chad Sorensen turned in a solid complete-game performance on the mound for the Royals. He allowed just two hits, one earned run, walked two and struck out one.

The victory puts San Marcos at 4-5 in league and 12-9 overall. Ventura is 3-5 and 11-10.

