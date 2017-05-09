San Marcos Routed by Ventura, 12-0

Baseball

The San Marcos baseball team’s late-season struggles continued Monday, as the Royals suffered a 12-0 loss at Ventura, dropping them into fourth place in the Channel League.

It was the third straight defeat by San Marcos, which has fallen to 5-5 in league play with two games remaining, both against first-place Ventura.

Ventura improves to 7-2-1. Dos Pueblos is in second at 7-4-1 and Santa Barbara is third at 6-4-0. The Dons play winless Buena twice this week.

Broc Mortenson went 4 for 4, with a two-run homer and a total of four RBI on the day for the Cougars, who have won four in a row. Blake Corsentino tossed a four-hit shutout with six strikeouts and went 3 for 4 at the plate.

San Marcos hosts Ventura on Tuesday.