San Marcos Routed by Windward in CIF Division 1 Playoff Debut

Boys Basketball

San Marcos ran into a strong Windward team in its CIF-SS Division 1 boys basketball playoff debut and was beaten 82-38 on Friday in Los Angeles.

Windward, which finished second to Open Divison team Sierra Canyon in its league, hit a three-pointer to start the game and never looked back, outscoring the Royals 19-7 in the first quarter and 39-19 in the first half.

San Marcos, which graduates just two players, finishes the year at 14-9.

The Royals were elevated to Division 1 after winning the 2A Division title last year.