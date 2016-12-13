San Marcos Routs Buena in Tune-Up Before Santa Barbara

Water Polo

Freshman Cassidy Miller led seven San Marcos players in the scorebook in an 11-2 Channel League girls water polo win over Buena on Tuesday.

Miller scored three goals and Hannah Meyer and Angie Drake each added two for the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 third-ranked Royals. Ella Prentice, Maddie Owens, Luiza Moreno and Emma Engmyr also scored.

Sky Mainz recorded nine saves and Riley Christen had five to pace the defense.

Coach Chuckie Roth praised the playmaking of Claire Kronen.

San Marcos (2-0) and Santa Barbara hook up for the first crosstown battle of the season on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. at Santa Barbara

