San Marcos Fires Shutout Against Buena, 13-0

Water Polo

The San Marcos boys water polo team displayed absolute dominance over Channel League rival Buena High Tuesday afternoon with a 13-0 shutout on the road.

The Royals (15-5, 3-2 Channel League) received contributions from all around, with six players scoring and three goalies earning saves.

"Kellen Radtkey and Trevor Ricci did a nice job leading the team today both offensively and defensively," said San Marcos coach Jeff Ashton.

Both Radtkey and Ricci scored three goals on the day.

Kyle Voulgaris added three goals of his own. Koss Klobucher scored twice, and Collin Bosse and Sean Rich each found the net once.​

Goalie Ben Spievak earned five saves to lead the Royals. Spencer Wood added three saves and Adam Fuller added two.

The Royals host rival Santa Barbara High next Tuesday.

