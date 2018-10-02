San Marcos Routs Cabrillo to Go 5-0 in Channel League

Tennis

San Marcos routed Cabrillo 17-1 for its fifth straight Channel League girls tennis win on Tuesday.

Yuka Perera, Fiona Kinsella and Samantha Forster swept in singles, dropping just a total of four games.

Kelly Coulson/Samantha De Alba kept their undefeated streak going by sweeping their doubles sets without dropping a game.

"Samantha Wiener/Emily Rapp, who played No. 3 doubles, were the stars today," said coach Jonny Sapp. "They both were sick, coughing in between every point, but the cool thing about them was that they had the heart to power through and fight through the pain. They ended up winning both their sets 6-0, 6-4 before I subbed them out in the third round."

San Marcos is 5-0 in league and 8-1 overall.

.

San Marcos Singles

#1 Yuka Perera 6-0, 6-0, 6-0

#2 Fiona Kinsella 6-0, 6-1, 6-0

#3 Samantha Forster 6-1, 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

#1 Kelly Coulson/Samantha De Alba 6-0, 6-0, 6-0

#2 Maura Mannix/Bella Munoz 6-1, 6-2

sub: Maura Mannix/Jesi Rabinowitz 6-2

#3 Samantha Wiener/Emily Rapp 6-0, 6-4

sub: Bali Lavine/Amanda Avila 1-6