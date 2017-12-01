San Marcos Routs Channel Islands, Remains Unbeaten

Girls Basketball

The San Marcos girls basketball team improved to 5-0 on the season with a 62-32 victory over Channel Islands on Friday as part of the Fillmore Tournament.

The Royals outscored the Vikings by a combined 32-11 in the first and fourth quarters.

San Marcos was led by Milan McGary's 16 points, and all 10 players scored for the Royals.

The Royals play against Hueneme in the finals on Saturday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.