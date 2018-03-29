San Marcos Routs Colorado Team at Chris Moon Tourney in Tucson

Baseball

San Marcos rebounded from a walk-off loss in its opener, routing Pomona Arvada, Colorado, 12-2, on Wednesday at the Chris Moon Memorial Baseball tournament at Cherry Field in Tuscon Ariz.

The Royals lost Tuesday night against Tucson's Sahuaro High, 4-3.



Against Pomona Arvada, Aaron Ratliff went 2-2 with three RBI and two runs, Erik Larsen went 2-5 with a double and three RBI, and Diego Jasso and Issac Villareal each had two hits.

San Marcos used three pitchers: Jack Winterbauer, Issac Villareal and Andrew Aragon. Winterbauer and Villareal each threw three hitless innings and combined for eight strikeouts. Villareal got the win.



The Royals (4-4-1) faces Tuscon High Magnet School Thursday at 6 p.m. at Cherry Field.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.