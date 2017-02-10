San Marcos Royal Gems Cheer Team Take Center Stage at High School Basketball Games

Pep squad integrates five students with disabilities with nine varsity cheerleaders

Dressed to the nines in red-and-blue cheerleading uniforms embroidered with the San Marcos High School crest and clutching pom-poms, the Royal Gems Cheer Team members are taking center stage with their routines.

The squad, nine varsity cheerleaders and five students with disabilities, was all smiles while rehearsing their jumps and routines.

“5, 6, 7, 8.”

Walk into the school’s recreation room in the afternoon, and those numbers will be echoing off the walls.

The weekly practice leads up to basketball game performances in front of a crowd.

This new team, student-organized and started by Layla Landeros, an Accelerated Academic Program for Leadership and Enrichment (APPLE) academy student and San Marcos varsity cheerleader, consists of students with and without disabilities.

“When we got to see how smiley every one was (at the first game performance) — it was exciting,” said Landeros, a junior. “Everyone was happy, and it warmed my heart. People and the student body noticed. It was enhancing the school pride.”

While the team looked the part of Santa Barbara cheerleaders and have been practicing SMHS routines inside and out, the group are so much more.

The idea for the Royal Gems Cheer Team came to Landeros, 17, when she noticed students with disabilities watching the varsity practices last year.

“They would come, watch and cheer us on when we were practicing for our half-time routine,” Landeros said. “If they wanted to cheer, then it was time to start a team. This is something I’m passionate about and saw the need (for a team) at school.”

The Royal Gems started with the support of The Sparkle Effect, an organization that helps universities and high schools start cheer or dance teams that integrate students with disabilities and typically developing students.

So far, the nonprofit has founded more than 190 teams in 30 states that directly involve over 10,000 students with and without disabilities.

This year, Landeros piloted the team at SMHS and plans to make it an official Sparkle Effect team this summer.

“I am so proud every game and practice,” Landeros said.

Cindy Lyon, the group advisor and SMHS special educator teaching students with hearing loss and some with developmental disabilities, has watched two of her students cheer at games and practice.

“The first time the kids performed was absolutely priceless,” Lyon said. “They were excited to line up side-by-side with the cheerleaders as the basketball team ran between the lines.”

Watching some of the Royal Gem parents take photos of their smiling cheerleaders has been a highlight moment, Lyon said.

“(It’s) a rare moment for many parents of special students — sharing a true high school experience with their proud student and creating lifetime memories,” Lyon said.

Landeros strives to perform at an even bigger venue next year.

When football season kicks into gear, she hopes the team will be ready to perform.

“We are working our way up to football season,” Landeros said.

AAPLE Director Erik Nielsen said Landeros efforts to found the group exemplify the outcomes sought by AAPLE — a program aiming to provide opportunity and encourage students to lead the community through service to those in need.

AAPLE asks students to practice leadership through active participation in community, Nielsen said.

“Her impact is deep,” Nielsen said of Landeros. “She is a true leader.”

The community can support the Royal Gems Cheer Team by making a donation to San Marcos High School.

Donations will fund uniforms, bows, pom-poms and other items to support the team.

“We want to provide this free of charge to the students,” Landeros said.

