San Marcos Royals Win Silver at Virtual Enterprise Competition in New York

The San Marcos High School Virtual Enterprise Team visits the Manhattan Armory while in New York. Back row from left, chaperone Wayne Perez, Jesus Ochoa, Monica Diaz, Florita Charco, Marco Valdivia Jr., Armando Chavez, Armando Espino and teacher Tami Ryan; front row from left, Elizabeth Carlos and Vanessa Garcia Rios. (Tami Ryan courtesy photo)
The San Marcos High School Virtual Enterprise Team visits the Manhattan Armory while in New York. Back row from left, chaperone Wayne Perez, Jesus Ochoa, Monica Diaz, Florita Charco, Marco Valdivia Jr., Armando Chavez, Armando Espino and teacher Tami Ryan; front row from left, Elizabeth Carlos and Vanessa Garcia Rios. (Tami Ryan courtesy photo)
By Aaron Solis for San Marcos High School | April 22, 2015 | 1:40 p.m.

In what was just the start for San Marcos High School in New York City last week, their Virtual Enterprise “company,” Coastal Glass & Creations, was thrilled to take the silver in the Web Design Competition at the 2015 Virtual Enterprise International Trade Fair Competition.

Things only got better from there. For the first time ever for San Marcos and Santa Barbara Unified, the eight students represented San Marcos beyond expectation in the nail-biting Global Business Challenge — a challenge where the Royals were separated and regrouped with students from eight other countries for a cutthroat, unrehearsed presentation.

In this special twist, the Royals were randomly mixed with other international Virtual Enterprise students, and handed the challenge to justify why a real corporation, Victorinox, should launch a perfume line.

“All 30 groups competed in the preliminary round; after which only six groups qualified for the Finalist Championship Round,” VE teacher Tami Ryan said, “and in those six finalist groups were three San Marcos students, Elizabeth Carlos, Armando Chavez and Marcos Valdivia Jr.”

Valdivia and his group proudly placed second.

This was the inaugural visit to the New York competition for San Marcos High School.

The eight students were able to visit iconic New York sites, and even take in a Bull vs. Nets game and a Red Sox vs. Yankees game.

“It was fantastic to see San Marcos’ name up on the score boards,” said Florita Charco, “we were so thrilled to be there!”

Other iconic Manhattan visits included the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Ground Zero 9-11 Memorial, Barclays Center, the Body Worlds Exhibition, Wall Street and the Stock Exchange, Times Square and Central Park.

According to the Virtual Enterprises International website, VEI simulates a real business, in which students perform as executives and department employees to run a fictitious company. Through hands-on projects, students create and sell a product for virtual dollars. Students gain a skill set in commerce — something many young people do not learn until they are actually employed.

— Aaron Solis is the activities director for San Marcos High School.

