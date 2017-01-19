San Marcos Run Over By Buena

Girls Basketball

The athleticism of Buena proved to be too much for the San Marcos girls basketball team as it suffered a 61-16 loss on Thursday night in Ventura.

Milan McGary scored nine points to lead San Marcos. Aliyah Staples-West had 16 for Buena.

"They were more athletic than us and way more experienced than we were," San Marcos assistant Aaron Solis said. "We did make some progress in certain areas, though. I felt we got some good minutes out of Jessica Rodriguez tonight. She was physical and did some good things out there."

