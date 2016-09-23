San Marcos Run Over by Channel Islands

San Marcos couldn't keep Channel Islands defensive end Wallace Tagata out of its backfield on Friday night.
Tagata posted 3 1/2 sacks and nearly had three more, leading a dominating Raiders' defense in a 38-0 win over the Royals.
San Marcos (0-5) was held to 87 yards in total offense.
Channel Islands (4-1) got two touchdowns apiece from Josue Cabrera and Gilberto Pantoja, and Michael Barker had a 54-yard scoring run.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.