San Marcos Run Over by Hueneme

Football

San Marcos found some playmakers on offense, but the Royals couldn't contain Hueneme's rushing attack and dropped a 39-20 decision in a non-league football game in Oxnard.

Ashkan Allen rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown and Mason Zimmerman caught 4 passes for 77 yards and score for the Royals (0-4).

Trailing 19-7, San Marcos got back in the game when Luis Mesino returned the kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead to 19-14.

Hueneme regained control behind the running of Alex Tili and Maneko Aupiu. Tili scored on 22-yard run with five minutes left in the game to give the Vikings some breathing room.

After San Marcos went four-and-out at its 33, Hueneme handed the ball off to Tili and he sprinted 33 yards for a 32-14 advantate. Tili finished with 160 yards on 22 carries and returned a fumble on defense for a touchdown.

Aupiu rushed for 68 yards on seven carries and scored on a 15-yard run. He also caught five passes for 79 yards, including the first score of the game on a 36-yard reception.

