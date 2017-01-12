San Marcos Run Over by Ventura

Ventura had too much height, speed and firepower for San Marcos and rolled to a 71-14 Channel League girls basketball win on Thursday night at the Cougars' gym.
Aubrey Knight, a Colorado commit, scored 21 points to lead the Cougars (12-4, 2-0).
Milan McGary had nine points for the Royals (6-12, 0-2).
"They are a top-10 team in So Cal for a reason," San Marcos assistant Aaron Solis said. "We hustled and tried to compete, but they are bigger, faster, and more experienced than we are. We did some good things."
