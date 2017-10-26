San Marcos Runners Sweep County Cross Country Championships

Cross Country

San Marcos dominated the Santa Barbara County Cross Country Championships on Thursday at Lompoc’s River Park, winning the varsity boys and girls individual and team titles.

Seniors Jason Peterson and Ty Burre went 1-2 in the varsity boys race, and the Royals placed five runners in the top 10 en route to 19 points. Santa Maria was second with 60 points and Dos Pueblos came in third with 124.

Sophomore Madison Funk led a San Marcos sweep of the top three spots in the varsity girls race, with seniors Kaela Cleary and Mya Adornetto coming in second and third. The Royals took the team title with 28 points, Dos Pueblos was second with 55 and Pioneer Valley place third with 60.

Funk ran 18:00.38 over the 3-mile course, Cleary came in at 18:18.17 and Adornetto clocked 19:41.65.

"She had an amazing race today; she set a record on that course," San Marcos coach Lawrence Stehmeier said of Funk. "It was a great day. Madison, for a sophomore, she just kicked it out there."

Cate’s Isabella Montes de Oca was fourth in 19:19.91 and Sujey Montano of Pioneer Valley was fifth in 20:07.67. Kailey Reardon of Dos Pueblos placed sixth in 20:16.13.

Peterson and Burre turned in impressive performances. Peterson clocked 15:52.67 on the flat course and Burre came in at 15:55.48. Cesar Ayuso of Santa Maria finished under 16 minutes with a time of 15:59.81.

FULL RESULTS

"Ty was pushing Jason," Stehmeier said. "He was leading at the two mile and Jason had to play catch-up.

"It was an amazing day."

The San Marcos pack of Dominic Pugliano (16:10.63), Will Snyder (16:25.76) and Kyle Rheinschild (16:16.77) took the fourth, fifth and seventh spots to put the Royals out of reach from the rest of the team competition.

Santa Barbara’s Jake Ballantine came in sixth in 16:15.95. Joseph Pearlman was the top finisher for Dos Pueblos in 10th place (16:34.37).

"We always like coming to this meet and the guys showed up and raced well today," said Santa Barbara coach Olivia Perdices. They got out fast, but under control and moved up through the race. It was fun to watch."

Lily Pieramici was Santa Barbara's top girls runner in 37th at 22:25.

Dos Pueblos coach Micks Purnell said he was pleased how his teams ran.

"We are looking ahead to the final Channel League meet next Thursday in Ventura, and so we had the varsity boys and girls run this race as a hard workout, racing just the last mile," he said. "They not only did great but also had a lot of fun passing people in that last mile. Sets them up well for next week."

In JV competition, Sara Saib of Dos Pueblos won the girls race in 19:44.07 and San Marcos took the team title.

Santa Maria won the JV boys team title and San Marcos finished second. Elijah Oropeza of Pioneer Valley took first place in 17:11.35.

San Marcos won the freshman boys team title.

Varsity Boys Team Standings

San Marcos 19, Santa Maria 60, Dos Pueblos 124, Pioneer Valley 139, Santa Barbara 147, Cabrillo 186, Orcutt Academy 191, Righetti 205, Cate 234 , Lompoc 243, Carpinteria 243, Providence 333, Laguna Blanca 346, St. Joseph 352

Individual Top 15

1, Jason Peterson, San Marcos, 15:52.67; 2, Ty Burre 15:55.48; 3, Cesar Ayuso, Santa Maria 15:59; 4, Dominic Pugliano, San Marcos, 16:10.63; 5, Will Snyder, San Marcos, 16:25.76; 6, Jake Ballantine, Santa Barbara, 16:15.95; 7. Kyle Rheinschild, San Marcos, 16:16.77; 8, Gregory Wuitschick, Lompoc, 16:28.12; 9, John Barajas, Santa Maria, 16:30.24; 10. Joseph Pearlman, Dos Pueblos, 16:34.37. 11, Caleb Classen, Carpinteria, 16:35.72; 12, Nathaniel Getachew, Dos Pueblos; 16:36.30; 13, Ryan Hullander, San Marcos, 16:41.23; 14, Thomas Everest, Santa Barbara; 16:42; 15, Jose Cruz, Santa Maria, 16:45.50

Varsity Girls Team Standings

San Marcos 28, Dos Pueblos 55, Pioneer Valley 60, Cate 122, Cabrillo 135, Lompoc 143, Santa Maria 180, Santa Barbara 206.

Individual Top 15

1. Madison Funk, San Marcos, 18:00.38; 2, Kaela Cleary, San Marcos, 18:18.17; 3, Mya Adornetto, San Marcos, 19:14.65; 4, Isabella Montes de Oca, Cate, 19:19.91; 5, Sujey Montano, Pioneer Valley, 20:07.67; 6, Kailey Reardon, Dos Pueblos, 20:16.13; 7, Mackenzie Webb, Orcutt Academy, 20:18.83; 8, Josie Morales, Dos Pueblos, 20:24.20. 9, Andrea Pasillas, Pioneer Valley, 20:28.37; 10, Emmi Wyttenbach, Dos Pueblos, 20:39.94; 11, Camille Lubach, San Marcos, 20:47.78; 12, Elena Estrada, Cabrillo, 20:52.40; 13, Cady Kinzler, San Marcos, 20:52.40; 14, Bella Hillyer, Cate, 20:55.46; 15, Angelique Tovar, Pioneer Valley, 20:56.33.