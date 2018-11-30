San Marcos Runs Into a Hot Corona del Mar Goalie, Loses Opener, 12-9

Water Polo

San Marcos, the defending CIF-SS Division 1 girls water polo champion, did a lot of good things in its season opener on Friday against a strong Corona del Mar team at the Elings Aquatic Center.

The Royals, however, ran up against a hot goalie in the Sea Queens’ Maya Avital. The junior came up with several big saves to deny San Marcos a comeback victory in the pool where it won the CIF title last winter.

Avital’s stellar goalkeeping and four goals each from Grace Myers and Sophie Wallace led Corona del Mar to a 12-9 victory in battle of powerhouse Division 1 teams.

Wallace lobbed over San Marcos goalie Riley Christian to tie the score at 4-4 and started a four-goal run by CdM for a 7-4 lead in the first period.

Megan Musick beat Avital from the wing to start the second period, but CdM beat the Royals down pool on a couple counterattacks and scored on each to go up 9-5.

San Marcos created some quality chances to close the gap but they were thwarted by Avital.

“She’s a very special player,” CdM coach Justin Papa said. “She kept us in the game. She loves the pressure of having to make the big block.”

Avital came up big down the stretch. After Hannah Meyer cut the deficit to 11-8, Avital came out of the cage to make a key steal. At 12-9 with 2:25 to play, she made a two-handed block on Claire Kronen, who received a terrific pass from Musick right in front of the goal.

“I thought we had our chances, to be honest with you,” San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth said. “I don’t think our defense was great today, so that’s going to hurt us. We were a little slow as a team on transition from offense to counter-defense, We need to be better at that.”

Musick led the Royals with three goals and Kronen and Meyer each had two,

“The kids are tough, they want to win and I love them for that,” Roth said of his team battling back. “We had our looks to cut it to two or one and we left a couple of counter attacks that would have easily changed the momentum of the game.

“We got find a way to score on those and not make those mistakes.”

The Royals are back in action against Cathedral Catholic and Mater Dei at 8 a.m. and 11:30 at Dos Pueblos.