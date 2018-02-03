San Marcos Runs Over Ventura in 74-53 Rout

Boys Basketball

Nate Fay, Stef Korfas and David Frohling are big scorers in the win

Seniors had a big Saturday night for San Marcos, as the Royals mauled Ventura, 74-53. The Royals followed up on a dramatic victory Friday night at Ventura, in which they outlasted the Cougars in two overtimes.

Nate Fay had a game-high 15 points. Stef Korfas scored nine of his 14 in the first quarter, as the Royals jumped ahead early en route to a soaring win. David Frohling packed in 13 of his own.

Noah Slife and Michael Davidson each had 11 and Andrew Ramirez added 10 for the Cougars.

The Royals remain undefeated in Channel League play and hold a tight lead over Buena for the top spot. They play rival Santa Barbara High on Tuesday before a showdown matchup at Buena on Friday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.