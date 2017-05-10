Boys Volleyball
San Marcos, Santa Barbara, Bishop Diego All Home for 2nd-Round CIF Matches
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 10, 2017 | 1:08 p.m.
San Marcos will host Quartz Hill in a second-round match of the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 boys volleyball playoff match on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Royals (13-10) won their first-round match at Warren in three sets on Tuesday, 25-23, 25-22, 25-18. Jake Sofro had 14 kills with no hitting errors to lead the team and Ryan Fay added 10. Libero Ben Beifuss was solid passing the ball.
Santa Barbara High and Bishop Diego also host second-round matches on Thursday. Santa Barbara plays Westlake in a Division 1 match-up at 6:30 p.m., while Bishop takes on top-seeded Cypress in Division 3 at 6 p.m.
