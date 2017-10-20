San Marcos, Santa Barbara Go 1-1 at Steve Pal Tournament

Water Polo

Trevor Ricci scored four goals and goalie Jack Phreaner made 12 saves for San Marcos in an 11-1 rout of La Canada in a consolation round game athe Steve Pal Water Polo Tournament in Orange County on Friday.

The Royals lost 6-3 to Beckman in the first round. Sam Fuller had two goals in the loss.

Fuller tallied three goals and Lorenzo Bertocco added two in the win over La Canada.

Santa Barbara Goes 1-1

The Dons defeated Esperanza 11-6 behind four goals fron Dylan Fogg and two goals and an assist from RJ Goligoski.

Hunter Brownell made 10 saves and had three steals.

Santa Barbara lost in the second round to Dana Hills, 11-7.



Adam Coffin had two goals and an assist and Dario Bucy had a goal and three steals.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .