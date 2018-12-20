San Marcos, Santa Ynez Girls Play to Scoreless Draw

San Marcos controlled most of the possession but couldn't finish its chances and ended up tying Santa Ynez, 0-0, in the first Channel Leage girls soccer match between the two schools.
Caroline Mikkelson pounded a header off a corner kick but that ball stayed out of the net.
Coach Jennifer Sotelo praised Julie Alaniz for stopping Santa Ynez attacks attacks in the back.
"Every game we have been improving and we show growth," Sotelo said. "Our defense has been solid. I’m confident in every player and know we are a threat."