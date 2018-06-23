Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 4:07 pm | Overcast with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 
Golf

San Marcos, Santa Ynez Golfers Finish in a Tie

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 24, 2017 | 6:17 p.m.

San Marcos and Santa Ynez played to a tie in a non-league girls golf match on Thursday on the front nine at Santa Barbara Golf Club. 

The teams went to the sixth score (five count in regulation play) in order to break the tie in the nine-hole match. Both golfers shot 68 and the match ended 287-287.

Bella Wygant of San Marcos, playing in her first varsity match, was the medalist with a 50. 

"She did an excellent job of calming her nerves and playing focused golf," San Marcos coach Sarah Ashton said. "She shot her personal best of 50 today, including a birdie on hole 2 and a par on the final hole, which was a great way to start the year."

Sophomore Sofia Tasca sank a 25-foot birdie putt on No. 3.

Gracie Church shot a 54 for Santa Ynez.

SMHS 287
Bella Wygant - 50
Alex Manion - 56
Sofia Tasca - 58
Jacqueline Moreno - 59
Allison Seoane - 64
*Nina Huffman (used score after tie with first 5) - 68

SYHS 287
Gracie Church - 54
Erinn Callaghan - 57
Hannah Gechter - 57
Olivia Cortopassi - 58
Morgan Blunt - 61
*Madison Johnson (used score after tie with first 5) - 68
 

