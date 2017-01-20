Water Polo
San Marcos Scores 35 Goals in Two Wins at Coronado Tournament
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 20, 2017 | 7:39 p.m.
San Marcos routed Mt. Carmel of San Diego and Mira Costa to advance to the quarterfinals at the Coronado girls water polo tournament on Friday.
The Royals beat Mt. Carmel 19-3 and Mira Costa 16-4, improving their record to 11-3.
Freshman Ella Prentice, Megan Musick, Angie Drake and Cassidy Miller led the scoring effort for San Marcos.
The Royals play Agoura or Coronado in the quarterfinals.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.